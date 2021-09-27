Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey are talking about having more kids.

The 33-year-old singer already has Arelia, two, and Bodhi, 11 months, with Kelsey, and despite being diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour - which has an average survival rate of 12 to 18 months - he's now talking about having another baby.

Kelsey told The Sun newspaper: "I’ve always wanted four children so I think we’ll try again in a year or two. The kids have been a saving grace for us during this time. They are our reason to get up and face every day."

Tom’s diagnosis is now looking more positive and he recently returned to performing at The Royal Albert Hall.

Kelsey acknowledges that their lives will "never be the same", but she feels very "proud" of the Wanted star.

She said: "Twelve months ago we were in a dark, dark place. I’d never have imagined The Wanted would be back together or that Tom would have just performed a sell-out gig for Stand Up To Cancer.

"Of course, our life will never be the same again as we’re now living with cancer every day. But I’m so proud of him - he’s a superhero."

Tom was "convinced he was going to die" after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

But Kelsey admires the way he's responded to the news over the last year, and the loved-up couple have come together in order to face the situation "head on".

She said: "Tom was crying hysterically, telling me doctors had just said he had a brain tumour. He was convinced he was going to die. I guess I was shocked and just wanted to face it head on. I told him ‘Don’t worry, we’ll deal with it.'"