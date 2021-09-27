Simone Ashley's 'Bridgerton' underwear changed her body shape.

The 26-year-old actress plays Kate Sharma in the hit Netflix series and she's revealed that wearing a corset on the show has changed her figure.

Simone - who also stars as Olivia Hanan in 'Sex Education' - explained to Wonderland magazine: "With 'Bridgerton', it’s much more intense than 'Sex Education' in the sense that if I’m not filming, I’m horse riding, training or in rehearsals. I’m in accent training or I’m in a fitting.

"I’ve never really worn a corset before, so that took some getting used to! My body definitely changed a little bit wearing it and that kind of changed my posture a lot to suit the era. Horse riding … I’ve never really ridden before."

Simone thinks she's actually "a natural" on a horse.

She shared: "I rode once, years ago, but I did some intense training for that and it turns out I’m a natural at it so that’s a great thing!"

Meanwhile, Simone previously spoke out about her experiences of racism within the entertainment industry.

The actress also insisted she won't "surrender" to bigots.

She said: "Colourism is an ongoing issue. As is being type cast, being looked over because of the colour of your skin, losing roles to girls that are more ‘relatable’ to target audiences and markets. But if I surrender to all of that, where would I be going? Nowhere! F*** that.

"So I try not to even think twice about any challenges that might come along due to my heritage. I say ‘Yes I can’ and see what happens. And usually that mentality breeds positive, bright, and beaming opportunity.

"It won’t be a ‘challenge’ for very long, the world is changing."