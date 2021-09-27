China has announced a complete ban on cryptocurrencies.

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) has confirmed that cryptocurrency-related financial activities are illegal, including transactions and providing pricing services.

The bank said: "Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities."

The country is one of the world's larget cryptocurrency markets but the bank has warned that it "seriously endangers the safety of people's assets".

The price of Bitcoin fell by more than $2,000 in the wake of the announcement.

It is the latest move from China in their national crackdown on cryptocurrency. Trading in the currency has been banned in the country since 2019 but has continued online through foreign exchanges.

The announcement made it clear that those who are involved in "illegal financial activities" are committing a crime and will be prosecuted.

The bank also confirmed that foreign websites providing services to Chinese citizens online are also partaking in illegal activity.

China is one of the world's main centres for Bitcoin mining as it has low electricity costs and cheaper computer hardware.

The technology at the heart of many cryptocurrencies relies on distributed computers verifying and checking transactions on a giant shared ledger known as the blockchain.

New 'coins' are randomly awarded to those who take part in the practice - known as crypto mining- as a reward for their work.

However, the activity is so popular in China that gamers have blamed the industry for a global shortage of graphics cards.