Manufacturers could be forced to create a universal charging solution for phones under new EU rules.

The proposal said that all smartphone devices sold in the European Union must have USB-C chargers, with the aim to reduce waste by encouraging to re-use existing chargers when buying a new phone.

Apple has hit out at the proposals and suggests they could harm innovation as the tech giant is the main manufacturer of smartphones using a custom charging port.

The company told the BBC: "We remain concerned that strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world."

Apple added that it aims to make every device and usage carbon neutral by 2030.

Newer models of the iPad and MacBook use USB-C charging ports with higher-end models from Android manufacturers such as Samsung and Huawei.

Ben Wood, an analyst at CC Insight, said: "Having one common charging standard would be a victory for common sense in the eyes of consumers.

"Although Apple has made a strong argument for keeping its Lightning connector, given the one billion active iPhone users, some of its products including Mac and iPad now support USB-C.

"Hopefully it will eventually become a non-issue if Apple keeps adding USB-C to more devices."