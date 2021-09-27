Penny Lancaster's anxiety has "gone through the roof" since she started the menopause.

The 50-year-old model revealed that she had to take anti-depressants to combat her nerves as she goes through the biological process.

Speaking on 'Loose Women' on Monday (27.09.21), Penny said: "My anxiety has gone through the roof. Where I've always been very patient, I feel like I'm losing grip.

"When I spoke to my GP, the first thing they said is, 'Well, let's put you on an anti-depressant.' And I was like, 'I need something to balance and take the edge off the upset, frustration and anger.' It did help a bit, but it was another band aid and wasn't addressing the real problem."

Penny - who is married to music legend Sir Rod Stewart - also revealed that she has been seeing a specialist about her concerns.

She said: "Fortunately through 'Loose Women', I got advice to see a specialist and over the last six months, I've been on the treatment, I've come off the anti-depressants and I'm feeling a balance.

"I've stopped the hot sweats, I'm still suffering from anxiety ... I'm getting there. Being able to talk to my husband is an absolute number one priority."

Penny also revealed that she did not understand how bad she would feel until she started to experience the symptoms of the menopause.

The star explained: "When I joined 'Loose Women', I'd sit back and listen to you more mature ladies at the time – but now I've caught up with you – thinking, 'Really, is it that bad?' And never quite understanding it. I think that's half the problem. It's not until it hits you literally from every angle that you think, 'This is what you're all talking about.'"