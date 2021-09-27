The Duchess of Cambridge's stylist is pregnant.

Natasha Archer - who is responsible for creating many of Catherine's most memorable looks - has announced that she is expecting a baby with her husband, royal photographer Chris Jackson. The couple already have two-year-old son Theo.

Natasha worked with the duchess - the wife of heir to Prince William, second-in-line to the British throne - since 2007, initially working as a PA before becoming Catherine's stylist.

Natasha and Chris' baby Theo was born in December 2018, just a few months after Catherine and William's third child Prince Louis, who is now three.

The clothing expert is close with 39-year-old Catherine - known as Kate Middleton before she married William, also 39 - and has accompanied her on multiple royal tours and the pair are regularly seen together at functions.

Chris works for Getty and in his role as royal photographer he often accompanies Queen Elizabeth, William's father Prince Charles, the Cambridges and and Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan on official engagements.

Natasha's second pregnancy means that three members of household staff who work for the royal couple will be on maternity leave at the same time.

Kensington Palace is currently recruiting for two jobs, including a personal assistant for maternity cover and a deputy personal secretary.

A job advertisement on the royal household website states that the personal assistant must '"facilitate the smooth coordination of TRH’s official and private arrangement".

The ad continues: "The happy applicant will look after the Kensington household's budget, invoices, their work schedule and contracts."

It also states that the role requires a "proactive planner with a clear communication style, with the ability to network and form strong professional relationships".