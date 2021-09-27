Georgina Rodriguez is desperate for Cristiano Ronaldo propose after five years of dating.

The 27-year-old WAG made the confession in a trailer for her upcoming Netflix series which shows her friends asking her about a potential engagement as they fly on a private jet.

She said: "'It doesn't depend on me ... I wish!"

The Argentinian beauty then shot a telling look to Ronaldo before uttering "'Ojala" - a Spanish term that loosely translates "Should God will it" and "Let's hope so".

While there is no release date for the Netflix series titled 'Soy Georgina', the WAG was keen to share a preview of lavish scenes with her millions of Instagram followers.

She wrote: "I can finally share with this exclusive preview of the documentary ‘Soy Georgina’ coming out soon on Netflix."

A mere five years ago, Georgina was a shop assistant working for Gucci and a chance meeting with the 36-year-old Manchester United star changed her life forever.

In a previous teaser for the series, Georgina spoke of her dramatic change in fortune.

She said: “I am 27 and five years ago my life changed. “The day I met Cristiano was a Thursday in the summer, as I was leaving the shop when a handsome man almost two metres tall [entered]"

The trailer shows Georgina travelling all over the world and attending glamourous events with Ronaldo but also shows a more private side, with a shot depicting the brunette beauty in tears.

Director of Netflix Spain Alvaro Diaz previously explained that this sort of angle is the aim for the documentary.

He said: "Georgina is totally honest and recognises in the documentary that her life changed from having nothing to absolutely everything. 'I Am Georgina' has a strong aspirational component. Georgina went from selling luxury to being gifted it and showing it off on the red carpet."