Amy Schumer is a "changed person" after undergoing endometriosis surgery.

The 'Trainwreck' actress revealed earlier this month she'd had her uterus and appendix removed in a bid to treat the condition - in which tissue from the uterus grows outside of it - and she admitted she's already feeling much "stronger" and has a lot more "energy" to care for her and husband Chris Fischer's two-year-old son Gene.

Sharing her pathology report, she wrote on Instagram: “I’m feeling stronger and thrilled about life. I attached the audio of @seckinmd going over my pathology with me if that interests you. I cry through most of the findings.

“I had a tumour in my endo ravaged appendix. Chocolate cysts in both ovaries. Endo of the uterus, psoas all over all my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my bod.

“I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son.”

Although Amy joked she couldn't answer questions "medically", she emphatically replied "f*** yes" when asked if her issues were connected to her difficult pregnancy.

And the 40-year-old star called for women's medical issues to receive more funding.

She wrote: “I can’t answer medically because there is no research on this s*** because they only happen TO WOMEN and there is no time to study them because all resources need to be funneled into researching ERECTILE DISFUNCTION.

"THERE IS BARELY ANY RESEARCH ON ENDOMETRIOSIS WHICH OVER 10 percent of women have. ALL FUNDING SEEMS TO GO TO D–KMEREGENCIES.(sic)"

The 'I Feel Pretty' star - who had also been diagnosed with adenomyosis, another condition relating to tissue in the uterus - previously admitted having endometriosis caused problems when she delivered her son.

She previously said: "Even through the birthing centre has an operating room and doctors at the ready ... my instincts were just like, no. I want to go back to Manhattan. I was throwing up through the whole first hour of my C-section. It's supposed to take about an hour and a half or something but mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis."