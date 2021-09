Will Smith dreamed of having a harem of girlfriends including Halle Berry and Misty Copeland.

The 'Men In Black' actor - who is married to Jada Pinkett Smith - discussed his fantasy with intimacy coach Michaela Boehm and even had her work on the list with him and planned to contact the women, but ultimately realised the idea was "horrific".

He said: “I don’t know where I saw it or some s*** as a teenager, but the idea of travelling with 20 women that I loved and took care of and all of that, it seemed like a really great idea.

“And then, after we played it out a little bit, I was like, ‘That would be horrific. That would be horrific.’ I was like, ‘Can you imagine how miserable?’"

However, Will still found it helpful to discuss his fantasy in depth.

He explained to America's GQ magazine: "“What she was doing was essentially cleaning out my mind, letting it know it was OK to be me and be who I was.

" It was OK to think Halle is fine. It doesn’t make me a bad person that I’m married and I think Halle is beautiful.

"Whereas in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins. That was really the process that Michaela worked me through to let me realise that my thoughts were not sins and even acting on an impure thought didn’t make me a piece of s***.”

Last year, Will and Jada candidly discussed the actress' "entanglement" with singer August Alsina but the 'Aladdin' star admitted to the publication that his wife wasn't "the only one engaging in other sexual relationships" outside of their marriage.

However, he declined to go into detail, particularly because his mindset has changed in recent years.

He explained: "“It may seem hard to believe, but I would lose sleep over not giving you the answer that I know you could use.

“I want to help you, I want you to succeed, I want you to have a headline.

"But by the same token, I don’t want to deal with the backlash of that in the world. To say I don’t want to talk about that three years ago would have been f****** excruciating for me.”

The 53-year-old star admitted Jada never "believed in conventional marriage" so they spent a long time figuring out their relationship boundaries.

He said: “Jada never believed in conventional marriage.… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship.

"So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

But Will admitted their approach isn't for everyone.

He said: “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison.

"And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”