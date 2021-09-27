Cameron Diaz insisted her husband Benji Madden is “so different” from his identical twin brother.

The 49-year-old actress recalled how she first met the Good Charlotte rocker – who she married in 2015 – through his sibling, Joel Madden, and his wife Nicole Richie, and admitted her first impression of the 42-year-old musician was that he was “hot”.

Appearing on the ‘Anna Faris Is Unqualified’ podcast, she said: "I met [my husband] through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn't set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other.

"I was like, 'How come I didn't see him before?' "

Her business partner and fellow guest Katherine Power then quipped: "Which is funny because you saw his twin brother."

But Cameron insisted: “They're not the same, they're so different.

"Even though they're twins, they're very, very different obviously.

“I saw him walking towards me and I was like, 'Huh, he's hot, I haven't seen him before.'"

And when the ‘Bad Teacher’ star – who has daughter Raddix, 21 months, with her spouse – really got to know Benji, she understood just how special he was.

She added: "But then when I saw him, like who he was, that's what made me really be like, 'Oh you, you're special, you're the guy, you're the hidden gem in my life.’ ”

Last month, Benji paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife to mark her birthday.

He wrote on Instagram: . You are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you.

“What you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue — hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you @camerondiaz."