Dolly Parton has joined TikTok.

The 75-year-old country legend shared a motivational message for her fans when she made her debut on the video-sharing app on Sunday (26.09.21).

Wearing a bright yellow top with matching blue and yellow flared trousers, the ‘9 to 5’ singer said in her first clip: "Why hello, I guess I'm on TikTok! I just dropped in to say that it will be OK."

Dolly then began singing to her fans, telling them: "If I can do it, so can you ... I believe in you."

Dolly’s account, @itsdollyparton, already has over 680,000 followers and one million likes, and fans were thrilled to see her join the platform.

One proclaimed: "This cured my acne, paid off my debt, healed my psoriasis and fed my soul.”

And another excitedly commented: "DOLLY YOU CANNOT JUST CASUALLY SHOW UP LIKE THIS I AM UNDERDRESSED AND UNPREPARED.(sic)”

Meanwhile, the ‘Jolene’ singer recently claimed she doesn’t splurge her fortune on unnecessary luxuries.

She said: "I really like to earn money, and I love to spend it too. But I spend it on things that I feel that's needed.

"I'm not the kind of person that will go out and spend, like, three or four thousand dollars on a coat or one outfit."

Dolly noted when she does decide to spend her hard-earned money, it usually goes on her stage costumes and beloved wigs.

She pondered: "I don't even know how many wigs I have - I wear one almost every day, so I must have at least 365."

And while her public appearance might sometimes suggest otherwise, the veteran singer was keen to point out she doesn't feel like a "material girl".

She explained: "I know I look like a material girl, but I'm really not. I've got clothes that I've worn for years.

"I always think of my daddy or my mama... they could have fed a family of 12 on what I would pay for a coat."