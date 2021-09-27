Miguel has split from his wife.

The 35-year-old singer and Nazanin Mandi - who married in 2018 after 12 years together - went their separate ways "some time" ago, their spokesperson has confirmed.

The representative told People magazine: "After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well."

Miguel claimed in 2015 he didn't want to rush into getting married and claimed he loved the 35-year-old model-and-actress"more" for understanding his stance.

He said: "I've come so far as a man and I'm just starting to feel solid where I can be like, 'You know what? I think I can hold this down legitimately.' I think now people throw things around like marriage. I just wasn't raised like that.

"I just follow my instincts. I think she's learned that and she's had to adjust and had to learn and also embrace. And I love her more for that."

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Nazanin admitted she and her husband had to work to keep the "spark alive" in their relationship during months of isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Dreamcatcher' actress said: "We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot.

"So keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on — because when you're in different cities, it's automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again].

"But being home [together] all the time, it's like, 'OK, we have to find new things to watch, and to do and to read.'

It was a lot, but overall, we did great. I have no complaints, [and] am grateful for everything."