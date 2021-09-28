Amanda Kloots performed her and her late husband Nick Cordero's wedding song on 'Dancing with the Stars' last night (27.09.21).

The 39-year-old TV star and her pro partner Alan Bersten performed a moving Foxtrot for week two of the dancing contest, and Amanda chose to honour the Broadway star - who died in July last year, aged 41, from COVID-19 related complications - by dancing to 'It Had To Be You'.

Explaining the special meaning behind the song choice, Amanda said: “We chose it because it was the song he sang to book the job 'Bullets Over Broadway, which is the show that we met in.

“It’ll be great to dance to it again.

“This song holds such a special place in my heart, and our wedding will always remain in my mind as one of the happiest times of my life.”

The pair wowed the judges and viewers at home, scoring an impressive 32 points.

On the first show last week, Amanda admitted taking part in the competition is "a way to find [herself] again".

She said: "I grew up dancing, I did Broadway for 17 years and then everything that happened to me, the pandemic and losing my husband, this opportunity is kind of a way to find myself again and to feel his presence every day.

"On July 5, 2020, I lost my husband from repercussions of COVID. I miss him every single day. I miss every single part of him.

"If Nick could've said anything to me before he passed, he would've looked at me right in the eye and said you better not stop living. You better keep going."

Earlier this month, Amanda revealed she was determined to "honour" her late husband on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 'Talk' co-host explained why she was so keen to join the show, after losing Nick last year.

She said: "I think the best way to honour somebody's life is to keep living your life, and I know Nick would want me to do that. And I feel like being back dancing - I haven't danced like this in seven years - so it's kind of like finding that part of myself again.

"So much has changed and I'm excited. I'm excited to find that part of myself again and I know that in doing this, I'll feel him with me every single day. I already have started [to feel him with me again] in rehearsals. I'm having the best time ever."