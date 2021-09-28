YouTube star Mel Thompson has died aged 35.

The makeup artist and beauty vlogger - whose final video was uploaded to the platform just days before her death - tragically passed away over the weekend, her husband Puffin Thompson confirmed on Monday night (27.09.21).

Alongside a number of pictures, he wrote on her Instagram account: "Mel sadly passed away yesterday. It’s really hard to just choose 10 photos.

"We lost a beautiful person. I just wanted to show the smiles she brought. I’ve had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing.

"It’s great to see how loved she was. And she loved all you right back. I’ll continue to love her and miss her forever."

He has not revealed a cause of death.

Puffin hailed her a "pillar for our family".

He added: "She was such a pillar for our family. The kids would talk to her non stop and she was constantly talking with them and trying to help them with their stuff.

"And no matter how bad she felt, she would still rub my back when I came and jumped on the bed next to her while she was working tirelessly to put out content."

He described her as "truly wonderful" and selfless, adding that he wishes he "had her back".

He continued: "Everybody knows how talented she was as an artist and with her helpful knowledge, but those closest to her know how truly wonderful she was.

"She would have done anything to help anyone without a second thought. I wish I had her back."

Last year, Mel had revealed while she never planned to have children, she "wouldn't trade places with anyone" after giving birth to four kids.

She said: "I grew up always saying I would never have kids. Here I am today with 4 and I wouldn't trade places with anyone. I'm so grateful to have such amazing kids and an amazing family.

"Being a mom is both rewarding and extremely frustrating at times but ALWAYS more rewarding. To my babies, (you'll always be babies to me) I love you with all my heart."