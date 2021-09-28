Jesy Nelson is "always going to have insecurities".

The 30-year-old singer has previously spent days "picking [herself] apart" over her appearance and other things, but she's now determined to stay positive and focus on the future.

Jesy - who shot to fame as part of Little Mix, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time - shared: "I'm a human being. I'm always going to have insecurities.

"There's going to be days when I wake up and I feel like s*** and I've put on weight or whatever, but I think now I'm just on my own journey."

Jesy quit Little Mix last year and has since launched herself as a solo artist.

The singer is determined to follow her passion and doesn't want outside influences to spoil her happiness.

Speaking on 'Reign with Josh Smith', which is streaming on LIVENow, she explained: "I'm doing what I love and I'm not really focused so much on what I don't like about myself anymore.

"I felt like that was generally what a lot of my days were, just comparing myself, picking myself apart. Whereas now I've got so much to focus on and I'm doing it all for me, which feels really good."

Earlier this year, Jesy admitted that being compared to her former bandmates - Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - took a toll on her mental health.

She shared: "I was bigger than the other three, and there's never really been that in a girl group. I was classed as the obese, fat one."

Jesy explained that her concerns came to a head on the set of their 'Sweet Melody' music video.

She recalled: "We'd been in lockdown, and [that had been] the first time I could have a break and be at home around people that I love.

"It was the happiest I'd ever felt, and I didn't realise that until I went back to work. I immediately became a different person. I had anxiety."

