The PlayStation 5 team know they have "a lot" of features still to add.

The console's September system introduced plenty of welcome features to the console, but Sony are aware they have plenty of work to do.

Speaking to the PlayStation blog, Hideaki Nishino - senior vice president of platform experience - said: "There are interesting, exciting, fantastic ideas on the list. At the same time, we launched PS5.

"So, we are receiving a bunch of feedback from the community through social networks or system telemetry, as well as the media, my family, my friends. We have tons of lists of the feedback."

This month's update was just the second major one for the PS5 since its launch towards the end of 2020, with SSD storage expansion and 3D audio support for TV speakers amongst the features added.

However, Nishino added: "When I look back at the list of things we need to do, there's a lot. There's a lot the community is asking for as well.

"I want to say in the Japanese way, I'm diligently working on these lists and there will be more coming out in the future.

"I also want to say thank you to the community. We are not just whiteboarding our desired features. We work for customer needs.

"We really want to solve the problem in a delightful manner. That's our core passion. We are here for the PlayStation [fans]."