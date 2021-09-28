Taylor Swift gave a speech at close pal Lena Dunham and musician Luis Felber's secret London wedding.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the 'Girls' creator and her boyfriend tied the knot at the private members’ Union Club in London's Soho on Saturday (25.09.21), and the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker surprised guests when she read a touching tribute to the couple.

An attendee told the newspaper: “Taylor showed up for Lena and gave a really sweet speech celebrating them as a couple and congratulating them.

“Lena looked so happy that she was there. Obviously Taylor has a crazy schedule and it’s not normal for her to just nip down to Soho, so she was thrilled she took the time out to come.”

The insider added how the loved-up pair wanted to have a "low-key" ceremony, especially as the 31-year-old pop megastar was there.

They said: “There weren’t too many people there because the couple wanted to keep the wedding quiet, particularly because Taylor was there. Security was tight."

Earlier this year, the 35-year-old actress-and-writer confirmed her relationship with the Peruvian-English singer - who is known professionally as Attawalpa - after meeting him in London.

She gushed on Instagram: "The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun and this will be our year..."

Lena captioned a series of snaps of the loved-up pair: "Feliz Cumpleanos Luis When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life- wearing a lime green polar fleece snood- and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon. Everyone who comes into contact with you- creatively, emotionally, accidentally- is lucky. But I am the luckiest, because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers.

“The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun and this will be our year, took a long time to come..

"Happy Birthday, Lulu @attawalpa (sic)"

Lena had sparked a blossoming romance with Luis, also 35, whom she referred to as the "king of my heart".

And Lena had also confirmed her relationship status and revealed her beau had been writing songs about their dog's "face".

She tweeted: "When I feel sick, my boyfriend makes delicious pasta & rewatches as much BoJack as I want, walks the dog & makes up songs about her face.

"In January, all I Tweeted about was how men are basically refried beans in human form. What I'm saying is, don't quit before the miracle, kids."