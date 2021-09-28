'Bayonetta 3' director Hideki Kamiya has urged fans to ask Nintendo for PlayStation and Xbox versions.

The game has dropped exclusively on the Nintendo Switch but Kamiya has reiterated that any ports for other consoles are out of Platinum Games' hands.

He tweeted: "Bayo 3, like Bayo 2, is being developed with funding from Nintendo.

"So, for example, if you have a request such as 'put it out on another model', please contact Nintendo.

"If Nintendo asks us to 'port it to PS5' and provide funding, we may receive it."

The first 'Bayonetta' - which was a multiplatform title - didn't drop on any Nintendo system, while its sequel was a Wii U exclusive.

The third game - which was announced four years ago - is set to drop on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022.