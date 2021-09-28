Bayonetta 3 director tells fans to ask Nintendo for console versions

© BANG Media International

Tags

'Bayonetta 3' director Hideki Kamiya has urged fans to ask Nintendo for PlayStation and Xbox versions.

The game has dropped exclusively on the Nintendo Switch but Kamiya has reiterated that any ports for other consoles are out of Platinum Games' hands.

He tweeted: "Bayo 3, like Bayo 2, is being developed with funding from Nintendo.

"So, for example, if you have a request such as 'put it out on another model', please contact Nintendo.

"If Nintendo asks us to 'port it to PS5' and provide funding, we may receive it."

The first 'Bayonetta' - which was a multiplatform title - didn't drop on any Nintendo system, while its sequel was a Wii U exclusive.

The third game - which was announced four years ago - is set to drop on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.