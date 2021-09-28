'Horizon: Forbidden West' has promised the PlayStation 4 version won't be "compromised" by improvements on the PS5.

Developer Guerrilla Games has opened up on its goals for the high end console with "extra power" allowing the team to boost graphics.

The studio told PlayStation Blog: "Each generation of consoles brings extra power that lets us add even denser polygons to our character models, so we can create finer details such as peach fuzz, smooth contouring, or finer texture details and accurate materials expression, to name a few."

As well as the graphics, the PlayStation 5 also lets the company increase the number of "skeletal joints" on lead character Aloy's face to give her more facial expressions.

This should give the game a "whole new level for more credible and immersive character performance".

When it comes to the PS4 edition, the game naturally won't look or perform as well as the PS5 version but Bastien Ramisse - lead character artist - has promised an "equally immersive experience".

Ramisse said: "We actually developed and tested the game simultaneously on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, because it's very important to us as a studio to ensure PlayStation 4 players get an equally immersive experience.

"With our knowledge from [2017's] 'Horizon Zero Dawn', we knew that we still had some unexplored resources that could push the realism and quality of our character assets forward; it's great to now be able to tap into that knowledge and experience for the sequel."