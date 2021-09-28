Facebook has paused its plans for Instagram Kids.

The company - which owns the photo sharing app - has revealed its plans for an "Instagram experience" aimed at under-13s has been halted to give the team time to listen to "parents, experts, policymakers and regulators".

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri wrote: "We firmly believe that it’s better for parents to have the option to give their children access to a version of Instagram that is designed for them — where parents can supervise and control their experience — than relying on an app’s ability to verify the age of kids who are too young to have an ID.

"While we stand by the need to develop this experience, we’ve decided to pause this project.

"This will give us time to work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators, to listen to their concerns, and to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today."

Mosseri insisted the decision doesn't mean the company thinks its project "is a bad idea".

He continued: "An important part of what we’ve been developing for 'Instagram Kids' is a way for parents to supervise their child’s use of Instagram.

"While we’re pausing our development of 'Instagram Kids', we’ll continue our work to allow parents to oversee their children’s accounts by expanding these tools to teen accounts (aged 13 and over) on Instagram."