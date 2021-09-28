Adrienne Warren has been added to the cast of 'The Woman King'.

The 34-year-old actress joins a starry ensemble for the flick that also includes Viola Davis, John Boyega and Lashana Lynch.

Thuso Mbedu and Sheila Atim round out the cast of the historical epic that is being directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood for TriStar Pictures.

The movie is inspired by events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in Africa during the 18th and 19th centuries.

It follows Nanisca (Davis), general of the all-female military unit, and Nawi (Mbedu), an ambitious recruit, who together fought enemies who violated their honour, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they've lived for.

John will play King Ghezo, the ruler of Dahomey while Adrienne and Sheila will both feature as warriors.

Warren was recently honoured with a Tony Award for her role as music icon Tina Turner in 'Tina', the stage musical that tells the story of the singer's life.

The original screenplay was written by Dana Stevens and he is also working on the current draft of the script with Gina.

The filmmaker explained how she decided to cast John after he spoke out during the Black Lives Matter protests that took place last year.

She said in a statement: "I have been enamoured by John's immense talent for years, but his speech to black women during the protests cemented my desire to work with him.

"The description of King Ghezo reads, 'He walks as if the earth were honoured by its burden.' John possesses that innate depth and swagger, and I'm so excited to put it on screen."