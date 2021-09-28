TikTok has reached more than one billion monthly active users.

The social video app has hit the impressive milestone, and the company is "honoured" to provide a platform for so many creators and stars.

In a blog post this week, the company said: "At TikTok, our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy.

"Today, we're celebrating that mission and our global TikTok community. More than 1 billion people around the world now come to TikTok every month to be entertained as they learn, laugh, or discover something new.

"We're honoured to be a home for our immensely diverse community of families, small businesses, and creators who transform into our favourited stars."

The company has thanked everyone for their support in helping the platform grow.

They added: "Our global community is remarkable in its ability to reach millions of people, across generations.

"From music, food, beauty and fashion to art, causes, and everything in between, culture truly starts on TikTok.

"Whether you're in Singapore, São Paolo, Stockholm, or Seattle, we celebrate YOU – the creators who inspire us, the artists who launch chart-breaking albums, the brands who help us discover and connect with products we love, the communities who lift us up, and all the people who keep us laughing and dancing."