Anne-Marie says her outfits are an expression of her mood.

The 'Kiss My (Uh Oh)' hitmaker has teamed up with high street retailer New Look on a new capsule collection, and she's revealed that each piece of clothing she chooses reflects how she is feeling that day.

In an interview with New Look, she explained: "I express myself in outfits that portray how I feel that day. If I’m happy I’ll go colourful, some days I’ll wear a baggy tomboy outfit and on others I’ll feel like wearing a short dress and heels. I do this because I want people to know my vibe and energy before we have a conversation."

Asked what her go-to pieces are, she said: "Depending on my mood or the occasion my signature style is usually some sort of oversized top or dress with either a chunky boot or slider with a random unusual pattern or detail. Then I add a hat, jewellery and sunglasses!"

And quizzed on the items she couldn't live without, she replied: "My sliders, jewellery, oversized T-shirts, fluffy bucket hats and baggy jeans."

The 30-year-old pop star and 'Voice UK' coach also hailed New Look for being inclusive.

She added: "I love that New Look is inclusive and allows everyone to experiment with self-expression through clothes. I decided to design a collection because I wanted a range that would cater to everyone and their own personal style."