Tori Amos thinks the music industry can be a "toxic environment" for women.

The 58-year-old star believes female artists are often pitted against each other and that they're sometimes victims of the "system".

She said: "When you’re on your first, second, third record, and you’re not quite established enough necessarily yet, you can be pitted against each other.

"People say, ‘You don’t need to compete with each other.’ But that’s not how the system is built. You have to look at the systemic toxic environment that it is.

"If you’re only having so many females at a festival, and you’re only having so many females on alternative radio, or country radio, then the industry itself has set up a place where there isn’t enough to go around.

"They have set up scarcity; they’ve set up this ‘survival of the fittest’ mentality, which is so destructive."

Speaking about the gender inequality in the music industry, Tori added: "We have to find ways around it, but it’s bloody hard when you’re in an industry that doesn’t have equal opportunity."

Tori empathises with the likes of Billie Eilish, Lorde and Lizzo, who have tried to change their musical or aesthetic style after achieving mainstream success.

The 'Spark' hitmaker thinks it takes courage for artists to make such bold decisions about their own careers.

She told The Independent: "I understand what those women are going through.

"It takes a lot of courage for them to stand by their art and stand by their choices. Because, ultimately, you have to wake up with yourself. And people will blow hot and cold, because once you achieve a certain level of success, there are people who just want to tear you down. That’s what some people do."