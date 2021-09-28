Lea Seydoux has suggested that the "love story" is at the centre of 'No Time To Die'.

The 36-year-old actress returns as 007's love interest Dr. Madeleine Swann in the 'James Bond' flick and has revealed that romance plays a key role in the movie, which is set to be Daniel Craig's final outing as the legendary spy.

Lea told the I newspaper: "It's much more emotional this time. And it's the love story with James Bond that is in the centre of the film."

The star also praised Daniel Craig for adding more depth to the famous character and creating "empathy" for Bond by removing the misogyny associated with the spy.

She said: "It's also because Daniel created a character with more depth, as well... He changed the part of James Bond. I think he managed to create more empathy with his character. Now: Bond is not what he used to be like: a misogynist."

Cary Joji Fukunaga has directed the movie after original director Danny Boyle left due to creative differences and the American filmmaker admitted that he had little time to think while working on the film.

The 44-year-old director said: "It was... a marathon.

"There was almost no time to really think. There was no time to stop and say: 'Oh, my God, I'm making a Bond film.' You just end up in the middle of a storm, reacting to what was being thrown your way."

Production on the movie was affected when Daniel required minor surgery after sustaining an ankle injury on set and Cary admits that it summed up the blockbuster's turbulent development.

He said: "Daniel's injury was obviously difficult on a logistics level. And for Daniel, obviously painful on a recovery level, but of the constant flow of time-crunching crises, it felt like one of many things. Just one that happened to be more public, I guess."