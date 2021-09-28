Pete Doherty is engaged to Katia de Vidas.

The 42-year-old musician - who has been clean of heroin for more than two years - popped the question to his long-time girlfriend, who has recently been seen sporting a sparkling engagement ring.

The loved-up couple - who have have been together since 2012 - have actually been engaged "for a while" and have chosen to remain tight-lipped about their news until now, according to MailOnline.

Pete and Katia currently live in France, and the musician - who was previously engaged to Kate Moss - has successfully overhauled his lifestyle over recent years.

The former Babyshambles star is happily living his life away from the spotlight and has revealed he's been clean of heroin for more than two years.

Discussing his addiction battle and his music career, Pete recently told BBC Scotland: "I'm in recovery I suppose I'm two and a half years clean of heroin which is a big deal for me and yeah I'm ticking along writing music, still writing music."

The singer has an 18-year-old son called Astile from his relationship with Lisa Moorish and in 2009, it was suggested that he banned from seeing his son because of his drug addiction.

However, Pete - who also has Aisling, nine, with model Lindi Hingston - subsequently attended rehab in a bid to get clean, and he was eventually reunited with Astile.

Lisa - who was the lead singer of the indie band Kill City in the early 2000s - previously said: "Peter has on-and-off problems with his recovery so it was a really difficult decision to make.

"But when he came out of rehab last year, and started to get his life in order I thought the time was right. I want Astile to have a dad."