Daniel Craig wishes he could have kept an Aston Martin car from the latest James Bond film, branding the company "b******s" for not allowing him to do so.

The 53-year-old star is reprising the role of 007 for the fifth time in 'No Time to Die' and admitted that he wasn't allowed to hold on to the luxury motor he spent driving round as the spy.

He said: "They won’t let me take a car… b******s.”

Daniel also insists he is not a "kleptomaniac" whilst batting away a question of what props he has at home from the five movie shoots.

He said: "I get asked what memorabilia I’ve got all the time, they think I’m a kleptomaniac.”

The BAFTA-nominated actor also teased fans with what's to come - as he claimed that 'No Time to Die' will feature more gadgets than the previous four films, labelling the Aston DB5 as the "ultimate" spy tool.

Speaking at a BAFTA: A Life In Pictures event, he said: "I have not had many gadgets in my movies. People say, ‘Where are all the gadgets?’ but in this new movie we have got quite a few more. The Aston DB5 is the ultimate gadget.”

'No Time to Die' has its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday (28.09.21) with Daniel walking his final red carpet in Bond's tuxedo as he is walking away from the spy role after 15 years.

Looking back at his tenure, he told ITV News: "It’s changed my life. I knew it would, but who could imagine the way it’s sort of, you know, what it's done for me … the only thing I always say … it's given me the chance to work with some of the best people in the industry. Barbara [Broccoli, producer] and Michael [G. Wilson, screenwriter] have given me this opportunity and responsibility to take this on and, you know, I'll be forever grateful for that opportunity, but the work is what I've always loved most. And that's what I'm going to miss most about this."