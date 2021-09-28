Celine Dion is to be the subject of a new documentary film.

Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content Division, in partnership with SME Canada and Vermilion Films, has announced the feature-length project which will focus on the highs and lows of Celine's phenomenal 40-year career which has seen her win five Grammys and an Oscar for 'Titanic' theme 'My Heart Will Go On' - which was named Best Original Song at the 1998 Academy Awards - as well as selling over 250 million records worldwide.

The movie is being directed by Irene Taylor Brodsky, whose previous work includes documentary films 'Hear and Now' and 'The Final Inch'.

In a statement, Celine said: "I’ve always been an open book with my fans and with sensitivity and thoughtful creativity, I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven’t seen before … I know she’ll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way.”

The Sony documentary is not the only film on the 53-year-old singer's life and career coming.

'Aline', a fictionalised biopic inspired by the life of Celine, has been acquired by Roadside Attractions and Samuel Goldwyn Films in the US and will be released in cinemas in early 2022.

'Aline' - which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival - is directed by and stars Valérie Lemercier as Aline Dieu, who is inspired by Celine.

Aline Dieu translates from French to English as “Aline God", and the 57-year-old filmmaker even portrays Aline as a 12-year-old.

The film - which has been described as a "love letter to Celine" - begins in 1960s Quebec with Aline's phenomenal singing talent discovered by a producer who vows to make her a star.

In a joint statement, Roadside and Goldwyn said: "Valérie’s tour de force performance as an emerging worldwide singing superstar created an enormous splash at Cannes this year, and we think American audiences will be every bit as thrilled to discover this one-of-a-kind entertainer in movie theatres early in 2022."