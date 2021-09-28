Sir Ringo Starr wished Melanie C "peace and love" ahead of her latest performance on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 81-year-old music icon sent a heartfelt good luck message to his fellow Liverpudlian, as she took to the dancefloor to perform the foxtrot to the sounds of the Beatles' 'Here Comes the Sun'.

Ringo said: "I just wanted to say best of luck tonight and we are both from Liverpool. It doesn't matter where we live, that is where we are both from so I send you peace and love and all the best."

Melanie - who shot to fame as Sporty Spice in the Spice Girls - was visibly shocked by Ringo's message of support.

The pop star watched the video message ahead of her performance, which sealed her place on next week's show.

Melanie said: "This whole experience is surreal enough and then one of the Beatles is wishing us luck. What is going on?"

Melanie has been paired with Gleb Savchenko on the long-running TV show.

And the professional dancer recently revealed his ambitions for their partnership, explaining that he wants to show the world a different side to Sporty Spice.

He told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "My whole idea is to show a different side of Melanie.

"Everybody knows that she’s sporty, she can go for it but can she be soft? Can she be a little bit more lyrical? So we’re actually going with this totally different vibe."

Gleb made the comments after Melanie got off to a storming start on the inaugural week of 'Dancing with the Stars', scoring an impressive 27 out of 40 for her cha-cha performance to the Spice Girls classic 'Wannabe'.