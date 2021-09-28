Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith both considered getting their butts surgically enhanced.

The mother and daughter duo have revealed they thought about getting a BBL - which is also known as a Brazilian butt lift - at one point in time, although neither of them went through with the procedure in the end.

In a clip from this week's 'Red Table Talk' - which has been shared by People - Jada said: "I'm glad we're here talking about this today, the BBLs, because I was considering getting one."

Willow, 20, then interjected: "Me too! I considered getting the tiniest little bit, but then I just got into the gym and got it anyway."

Jada, 50 - who was tackling the subject with Willow and her own mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris - admitted she told Willow to take a more natural route to "build a butt".

She laughed: "I told her. I said, 'You want a butt? One thing your mother know how to do is build a butt!'

"And you build it to the point that people thought you got surgery."

Willow replied: "No, you're right."

The trio are all very close, and in May, they got similar blooming lotus tattoos.

At the time, Jada posted pictures of the ink to social media and wrote: “Look what we did!!! Thank you @_dr_woo_ for your patience and generosity of your craft and spirit. Now I want a sleeve!!!! (sic)”

In July, Jada decided to shave her head after her daughter encouraged her because it was "time to let go".

Willow first posted a picture on Instagram of her mother’s new look and wrote: "a gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return (sic)”

Jada then shared the picture on her own Instagram with the caption: "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed. (sic)"