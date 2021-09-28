Kerry Katona isn't "feeling [her] best at the minute".

The 40-year-old star is working hard on her fitness and to stay in shape - but admitted her hectic work schedule makes it difficult for her to find a balance.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she said: "Amanda Holden says she will 'let herself go' when she turns 70. Bloody hell, I've already done that!

"I've let myself go that many bleeding time I can't keep count! Let's face it, my whole career is based on letting myself go and then turning it all around again.

"I must admit, I'm not feeling my best at the minute. I'm really busy so it's hard to find the time to look after myself.

"But I have been doing 20 minutes on the treadmill in the morning, so I'll keep at it."

Kerry also weighed in on Frankie Bridge's revelation that she's enjoying living with her in-laws, with the former Atomic Kitten singer admitting she can see Frankie's point of view.

Kerry - who is engaged to Ryan Mahoney - shared: "Living with my in-laws wouldn't bother me at all.

"I'm a family-oriented person, as is Ryan, so we wouldn't mind in the slightest.

"Ryan's parents are lovely people, so they'd be more than welcome at ours. The more the merrier!"

On the other hand, Kerry isn't convinced she'd cope living with her own mother again "full-time". However, she wouldn't mind her being nearby.

Kerry quipped: "I'm not sure how I'd feel about living full-time with my mum. I love her to bits but maybe she could stay next door but one. Ha!"

Meanwhile, Kerry - who has Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 18, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 14, and son Max, 13, with second husband Mark Croft, and Dylan-Jorge, seven, with her late third husband George Kay - admitted that being a single mum is the "hardest thing you'll ever go through".

She said: "I’ve got to say, I’ve been a single mum for most of my life and it is the hardest thing you’ll ever go through. I think it’s being alone and not having somebody by your side for support that’s the hardest part.

"There’s no handbook on being a mum, so don’t ever put yourself down. Just do the best that you can do and what you think is right for you."