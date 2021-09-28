Katie Price has been rushed to hospital after being involved in a car crash.

The 43-year-old star - who is currently banned from driving - rolled her BMW in the early hours of Tuesday morning (28.09.21) and could now face jail time for alleged drink-driving, The Sun newspaper reports.

Katie was arrested at the scene and could face time behind bars if she is charged and found guilty.

A source explained: "Katie rolled her car and was in a bad way when police arrived.

"She's in hospital now and everyone is desperately worried about her and why she was driving."

Katie has been serving a driving ban over recent months, and has spoken about it openly.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: "Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday.

"A woman, 43, was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over. The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged."

Paramedics were called to the scene of the accident and they took Katie into hospital.

A South East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "I can confirm we were called at approximately 6.30am to reports of an RTC on the B2135 at Partridge Green.

"One ambulance crew attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital."

Prior to the crash, Katie revealed she was finding it tough to visit her 19-year-old son Harvey - who has Prader-Willi Syndrome, diabetes, is autistic and partially blind - because of her driving ban.

Harvey is currently staying at a residential college in Cheltenham.

She told 'Good Morning Britain': "I don't get my licence back until December, so I can't just whizz in the car down there and it's not close."