Ellie Goulding performed in shorts with a "poo trap door" at Coachella.

The 34-year-old pop star has revealed she needed to take urgent action as she was feeling really unwell at the time, and feared she was on the cusp of a major embarrassment.

She said: "The last time I played Coachella, I had a stomach bug. I thought that something could happen downstairs."

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker made the confession during an appearance on 'Never Mind the Buzzcocks, admitting she needed a "poo trap door" to get her through the gig.

She said: "I was wearing leather shorts - look it's not going to go anywhere! It's not going to soak up in the leather - it's just going to come out.

"So it just so happened to be the design included a zip all the way around so I could just run off and…"

Ellie was then interrupted by comedian Greg Davies, who asked: "So you did have a poo trap door?"

She replied: "Fine, I had a poo trap door."

However, the 'How Long Will I Love You?' singer seemed to imply that the day was saved by American rock band Kings of Leon.

She said: "It just so happened a band, I think it was Kings of Leon, I can't remember - they had a cat litter which they used to pee in with other humans."

When pushed by Greg to confirm whether she used the litter tray to relieve herself, the pop star gave a telling smirk.

The comedian then said: "Ellie Goulding uses a cat litter tray. Let's get that trending online."