Ellie Goulding performed in 'poo trap-door' shorts

© BANG Media International

Tags

Ellie Goulding performed in shorts with a "poo trap door" at Coachella.

The 34-year-old pop star has revealed she needed to take urgent action as she was feeling really unwell at the time, and feared she was on the cusp of a major embarrassment.

She said: "The last time I played Coachella, I had a stomach bug. I thought that something could happen downstairs."

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker made the confession during an appearance on 'Never Mind the Buzzcocks, admitting she needed a "poo trap door" to get her through the gig.

She said: "I was wearing leather shorts - look it's not going to go anywhere! It's not going to soak up in the leather - it's just going to come out.

"So it just so happened to be the design included a zip all the way around so I could just run off and…"

Ellie was then interrupted by comedian Greg Davies, who asked: "So you did have a poo trap door?"

She replied: "Fine, I had a poo trap door."

However, the 'How Long Will I Love You?' singer seemed to imply that the day was saved by American rock band Kings of Leon.

She said: "It just so happened a band, I think it was Kings of Leon, I can't remember - they had a cat litter which they used to pee in with other humans."

When pushed by Greg to confirm whether she used the litter tray to relieve herself, the pop star gave a telling smirk.

The comedian then said: "Ellie Goulding uses a cat litter tray. Let's get that trending online."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.