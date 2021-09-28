Peter Andre claims an unvaccinated co-star sparked "chaos" on 'Grease The Musical'.

The 48-year-old singer - who stars as Teen Angel in the stage show - explained that as many as eight people from the production had been forced to pull out amid the COVID-19 scare, and he admits that it's a "tricky" scenario.

After it was revealed that some 'Strictly Come Dancing' stars have refused the COVID-19 vaccine, Peter wrote in new! magazine: "It’s tricky and it's scary as it puts the show in jeopardy so I understand why it's concerning.

"At the same time I don’t believe you should be forced to have the vaccine as we’re not forced to have any other jabs. However I've seen first hand the chaos it can cause as we had a positive in the Grease The Musical Team.

"Someone who wasn’t vaccinated has tested positive and everyone who isn’t double vaccinated has had to self-isolate for 10 days so we’ve lost eight people from the crew. Luckily I can stay on as I’m double vaccinated."

Peter - who competed on 'Strictly' in 2015 - was actually diagnosed with COVID-19 in January.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - whose wife, Emily, is an NHS doctor - revealed that he lost his sense of smell and would easily tire after contracting the virus.

Speaking about his COVID experience and the symptoms he suffered, Peter explained: "It’s quite unbelievable because everyone has different symptoms.

"I think one of the key things I wanted to say was don’t ignore your symptoms because they are not all going to be the same, to the point where when I had symptoms I was absolutely convinced that I didn’t have the virus."