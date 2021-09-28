Katie Price's family are "concerned and worried about her deeply".

The 43-year-old star - who is currently banned from driving - was rushed to hospital on Tuesday (28.09.21) morning after rolling her BMW and could now face jail time for alleged drink-driving, and now her concerned relatives have spoken out and vowed to help the former glamour model "get the help she needs".

A statement on Katie's Instagram account read: "This message has been written by Katie's family.

"As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate's wellbeing and overall mental health.

"Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.

"We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone.

"We would kindly ask that the media and wider public give Kate the time and space she needs to seek the necessary treatment, so that she can hopefully return to the Kate we know and love as a mother, daughter and sister.

"We are concerned and worried about her deeply, we know she lives her life publicly and to many she is fair game, but as a family we hope she can find her path privately moving forward during this very difficult period in her life.

"We are not asking for sympathy - just that it is recognised that Kate is unwell.

"We take great comfort in reading the messages of support and love for Kate that we will pass on to her, in the hope that these positive messages will help spur her on."

The family urged Katie to "learn to love herself and be happy within".

The statement added: "It takes great strength for one to acknowledge they need help, we hope the door is now open for Kate to learn to love herself and to be happy within.

"Mental illness is not a personal failure.

"The Price Family xxx."

Meanwhile, the mother-of-five's fiance, Carl Woods, also shared a statement, describing his partner as a "rough diamond" who needs "extra help to be polished".

He wrote on his Instagram account: "Relationships are tested. People test each other - but when you love someone like I love Katie. You enjoy the highs and good times together.

"Katie is a rough diamond. She has her imperfections however they make perfect to me. She just needs that extra help to be polished. The sunlight will shine through her once again and the sparkles that she brings to everyone will return.

"I love you Katie 100%. My Dolly, always here, always will be."

Police confirmed they had arrested a woman following an early-morning crash.

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: "Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday.

"A woman, 43, was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over. The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged."

Paramedics were called to the scene of the accident and they took Katie into hospital.

A South East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "I can confirm we were called at approximately 6.30am to reports of an RTC on the B2135 at Partridge Green.

"One ambulance crew attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital."