Daniel Craig is "greatly relieved" that 'No Time To Die' is finally ready to be released in cinemas.

The 53-year-old actor makes his final outing as James Bond in the long-delayed movie and admitted he "couldn't be happier" to be attending the world premiere of the movie at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (28.09.21), ahead of its release in the UK this week.

He told Sky News: "We've had COVID so everything has to be put into perspective doesn't it?

"I am greatly relieved: we make Bond movies for the cinema and we're here and I couldn't be happier about that."

And co-star Rami Malek hailed the premiere as a "seminal moment" for movie history.

He said: “What better film to choose to bring everybody back into the theater. It is a seminal moment in film history, I think.”

Daniel also praised director Cary Fukunaga, for having "hit it out of the park" to make a "beautiful movie", and admitted he'll miss working with everyone involved in the franchise.

Asked what he'll miss most when he bows out, he said: “The people I get to work with every day, they are the best in the business."

Daniel's co-star Lea Seydoux paid tribute to the actor, hailing him as the "best" Bond.

She said: “For me, he is the best, because he is the James Bond of my generation. He made him so complex and human, and I love also the fact that he is not perfect.”

The stars of the movie - which also included Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and Naomie Harris - were joined at the premiere by the director, writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell, who provided the title song for the film, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Healthcare workers and members of the armed forces were also invited to the premiere.