Margaret Qualley wanted FKA Twigs to know she "believed" her allegations about Shia LaBeouf.

The 26-year-old actress - who briefly dated the 'Transformers' star - previously shared the Elle magazine cover in which the 'cellophane' singer went into detail about the alleged abuse she received at the hands of the actor, and she's explained she did so because it was "important" to her to show her support.

Speaking to the new issue of America's Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: "It was important to me for her to know that I believe her—and it's as simple as that."

Margaret then said she didn't want to talk about her personal life, but acknowledged it was likely the questions would be raised because she was dating Shia while shooting her new movie 'Maid', in which she plays a character who endures emotional abuse.

And she admitted that abusive relationships are "so common" in real life.

Asked how she prepared for the film, she said: "Unfortunately, it's so common. And it's true that more than half of people experience some level of psychological threat within a relationship in their lifetime. I just did my best to read the script and experience Alex's reality as much as possible within the scenes."

Twigs accused the 35-year-old actor of "relentless abuse" when she filed a lawsuit against him in December 2020.

The 'Lawless' star denied all the 33-year-old singer's allegations - including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during the course of their brief relationship in 2019 - in a response to the lawsuit filed in February this year.

Earlier this year, Shia split from his talent agency and took a break from his career after entering an inpatient rehab facility.

He was also ordered in May to complete a 12-month judicial diversion programme after being charged with misdemeanour battery and misdemeanour theft in a separate incident in October 2020.