Dolly Parton's TikTok account was a fake.

The '9 To 5' hitmaker delighted fans over the weekend when she seemingly joined the video-sharing platform, but after the company suspended her account on Monday (27.09.21), her representative has now confirmed it was set up by an imposter.

The spokesperson told 'Today' that an unverified user had taken an old video from Dolly's 'Imagination Library' website and "doctored it".

They added: "Take a closer look..."

A spokesperson for Tik Tok confirmed the video had been removed for violating the platform’s community guidelines around impersonation.

The video featured footage of the 75-year-old country legend wearing a bright yellow top with matching blue and yellow flared trousers as she said: "Why hello, I guess I'm on TikTok! I just dropped in to say that it will be OK."

Dolly then began singing to her fans, telling them: "If I can do it, so can you ... I believe in you."

The account, @itsdollyparton, had over 680,000 followers and one million likes, before it was removed.

And if the 'Jolene' singer ever does decide to join the platform for real, fans will be thrilled based on their reaction to the fake account.

One proclaimed: "This cured my acne, paid off my debt, healed my psoriasis and fed my soul.”

And another excitedly commented: "DOLLY YOU CANNOT JUST CASUALLY SHOW UP LIKE THIS I AM UNDERDRESSED AND UNPREPARED.(sic)”

Meanwhile, Dolly recently claimed she doesn’t splurge her fortune on unnecessary luxuries.

She said: "I really like to earn money, and I love to spend it too. But I spend it on things that I feel that's needed.

"I'm not the kind of person that will go out and spend, like, three or four thousand dollars on a coat or one outfit."

Dolly noted when she does decide to spend her hard-earned money, it usually goes on her stage costumes and beloved wigs.

She pondered: "I don't even know how many wigs I have - I wear one almost every day, so I must have at least 365."