Maluma has insisted he and Kim Kardashian West are just "good friends".

The 27-year-old singer was rumoured to have dated the 40-year-old beauty - who split from husband Kanye West earlier this year - over the last few months but he is baffled by the speculation as he doesn't speak to her very often.

Asked how the rumours started, he told L’Officiel Hommes: , “I don’t even know! We were together at the Dior show. I met her for the first time there. I was also there with Kourtney [Kardashian]. People just started talking about it. I don’t know why they started asking her that.

“Maybe because she was getting her divorce and everything, you know? But no, we are good friends. We don’t talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends and we always wish the best for each other."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, Psalm, two, with the 'Donda' rapper - previously laughed off rumours she was dating either Maluma or political commentator Van Jones.

She said: "Van texted me and was like, ‘This rumour has gotten me so many dates and I’m so grateful, so I owe you.'

“I’m not dating either one. Not Van Jones, not Maluma.

“I’ve seen [Maluma] a few times, always in Miami. Such a nice guy.”

Van - who first met the reality star in 2018 at the White House, when she was fighting for criminal justice reform -previously called the speculation "absurd".

He said: “I never made any comments about the rumours of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd.”

But the CNN star admitted it was "flattering" for him to be linked to the SKIMS founder.

He added: “It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn’t flattering for her.”