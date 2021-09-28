Britney Spears lawyer has branded her father a "reported alcoholic and gambling addict" and criticised his financial knowledge in new court documents.

Mathew Rosengart has his back at Jamie Spears after he objected to the attorney's request to replace him as the 39-year-old pop star's conservator with certified public accountant John Zabel, insisting the man was "unqualified" to take on the responsibility.

In court papers obtained by the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Mathew argued John is a “highly esteemed, nationally recognized, award-winning CPA with an impeccable record of serving in positions of trust.”

He noted the accounant's accolades are “in stark contrast to Mr. Spears, a reported alcoholic and gambling addict, with zero financial background or experience in financial matters, who previously filed for bankruptcy and has a domestic violence restraining order currently in effect against him.”

The latter refers to an order forbidding Jamie from being around Britney's sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden, following a "physical altercation" in September 2019.

And the attorney argued that appointing the accountant would “also be supported by Ms. Spears’ business management and forensic accounting teams.”

Jamie had earlier filed a court document warning John would have to “hit the ground running” if he takes the job and insisted he lacked the experience and wisdom to manage the 'Gimme More' hitmaker's estimated $60 million fortune.

But Mathew argued Jamie's attempts to rubbish John was “to avoid suspension is self-evident and self-serving.”

He added in documents: “He wants to escape justice and accountability (but will not) and he will evidently do or say anything to avoid it."

He also suggested Britney's father may be reluctant to turn over all attorney-client privilege documents over to the accountant.

He added: “He knows that when he is suspended he must turn over the conservatorship files, including purported attorney-client privileged documents (communications with his lawyers), to the new temporary conservator...

“He is, and should be, particularly concerned."

Although Jamie has pledged to step down as conservator when the time is right, Mathew is pushing for him to be removed from his position at a hearing on Wednesday (29.09.21).

But earlier this month, Jamie filed a petition to end the conservatorship - which has been in place since 2008 - for good.