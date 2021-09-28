Jennifer Aniston is ready to date again.

The 52-year-old actress enjoyed being single after splitting from husband Justin Theroux in 2018 but she's keen to find a new partner, though it has been difficult because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'Lunch With Bruce' podcast, she said: "No one of importance has hit my radar yet. But I think it's time. I think I'm ready to share myself with another. I didn't want to for a long time, and I loved really, being my own woman.

"Without, um, being a part of a couple where I've been a part of a couple since I was 20. So, there was something really nice about taking the time."

But the former 'Friends' star isn't interested in using dating apps to find a partner.

She said: "No gingers and no Raya please. I'm an old school girl.

"There it is, chemistry, and you see each other from across the room. People don't come up to people anymore, people don't do that. It's weird."

As well as thinking a first kiss is "pretty important", Jennifer - who was also previously married to Brad Pitt and has dated the likes of Vince Vaughn and John Mayer - has a list of "necessities" in who she's looking for.

She said: The ease at which the conversation flows the first time. That's kind of a good indicator, confidence, but not a cockiness.

"Humour, please I beg of you, beg of you. Generous, um, kind to people, you know, it's just very few necessities.

"Fitness is important and not just about, like, how you look ... I want to be around here for a long time and not be in a wheelchair when I am 80."