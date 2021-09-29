Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry "clicked instantly" when they first met.

The 38-year-old model had an instant connection with the 'American Idol' judge from the moment her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, introduced her to his partner in 2016.

Miranda recalled: "We just clicked instantly so easily, like we had been friends before or something.

"From day one, when Orlando and I separated, we have been very close, really good friends. I always have wanted the best for him, and he's always wanted the best for me."

And the KORA Organics founder - who has 10-year-old Flynn with Orlando and Hart, three, and Miles, 23 months, with husband Evan Spiegel - thinks it is "incredible" that both she and the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star have moved on with people that they each get along well with.

Speaking on InStyle's 'Ladies First With Laura Brown' podcast, she said: "It's incredible that [Orlando and I] have been able to find other partners who work really well with us.

"[My husband] Evan Spiegel and Orlando really get along just as well as Katy and I, so it's such a blessing, and it doesn't need to be any other way. It can be harmonious and you can be super kind."

Meanwhile, Miranda admitted it took having her three sons to make her take a step back from work and "prioritise" herself and her own time more as she no longer "needed" to put her career before the rest of her life.

She said: "I started to prioritise my time more and think to myself, 'Actually I don't need to be doing all of these jobs. I don't need to say yes to everything. It seems like my career's in a good place, and I can be a little more selective about what I do and don't do.' "