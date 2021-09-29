Issa Rae likes the "selfishness" of not having children.

The 'Insecure' actress - who married Louis Diame this summer - is unsure whether she wants to have kids because she worries there are already other "limitations" on her career and she doesn't want something else that could "slow [her] down".

She said: "I’m extremely happy... I like my life, I like this selfishness, and I know that I have a window.

"“I’ve always felt that way, that women, Black women especially - unless you’re Viola Davis or Angela Bassett - you have a window when people are going to want to continue to see you and see what you can do.

"Then there are so many limitations placed upon you, and that does keep me up. I want to do as much as I can while I still can. I know it’s not the proper mentality to think that kids will slow you down, but I do feel that way.”

Issa and Louis married in the South of France but the 36-year-old star admitted she didn't feel like she had time to relax while she was away because things had been so hectic before and after.

She told Self magazine: “France was something to look forward to, for sure, but I, again, really, really foolishly worked up until it, ended Insecure, then was obviously editing it, and then went to go shoot another show for a couple weeks, then went to go scout in Miami, just did everything up until that event.

"Then I did festivities in France, and that was still...it wasn’t vacation. It was still like you’re planning an event. It was fun, it was blissful, and coming back was hard.

"Coming back knowing that I had to go to work again and I was only out there a week was pretty devastating.”

And the busy summer has made Issa realise she needs to "just chill and be with me" and build on what she learned about self-care and slowing down during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “I got a lot of stuff done that I’ve been wanting to do. I do like being productive just for myself and feeling like I get things done for me that are on a deadline because I want to do [them], and I miss that.”