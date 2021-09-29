Kylie Jenner thinks she was "always meant to" be a mother.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul - who has three-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott and is pregnant with their second child - admitted seeing her little girl grow has been the "best part" of her last few years.

She said: “Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do.

"Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years.”

The former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star takes parenthood "one day at a time" and urged other mothers to be kind to themselves.

She said: “Be gentle with yourself. Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!”

The brunette beauty is launching her own baby care collection, Kylie Baby - which includes shampoos, conditioners, bubble baths, towels and travel cases - and she admitted her new venture is a dream come true.

She told Elle.com: “It was a dream of mine to create safe and effective products as a gift to my kids.

“As a new mom, I was curious and conscious about the products that would work best for my daughter’s hair and skin. That’s how I came up with the idea to launch a baby line with clean formulas that were gentle enough and would work for all skin and hair types without compromising quality.”

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Travis recently explained he and Kylie give Stormi the option to make her own choices or follow their rules.

He said: "She's so fire because she goes to sleep now. We try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting], like more self-discipline.

"[We say] 'OK, you know you got to go to bed at nine. Are you going to stay up till eleven or are you going to go to sleep now?' "

And it seems as if this approach to parenting works, as Stormi usually does what she is told.

Travis joked: " And it's so cool [to hear her say], ‘I'm going to sleep ya'll!'"