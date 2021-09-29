Drew Barrymore keeps her kids off social media so they can enjoy being young.

The 'Charlie's Angels' star - who has Olive, nine, and Frankie, seven, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - prefers to keep her kids' faces off her Instagram account, even though they love social media, because she wants them to be able to enjoy being kids and joked they "get in a bad mood" when they aren't in front of the camera.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, she said: "I want them to be kids. And I don’t put my kids on social media, I’m like a f****** Doberman about them. They watch TikTok, they love social media. They get in a bad mood when they realise they won’t be put on camera, but they know good goddamn well why, because I’m like, 'I want you to be kids!'"

Meanwhile, Drew recently revealed she "will never lie" to her children about her past.

The 46-year-old actress has been open about her battles with drug and alcohol abuse which she faced after being thrust into the spotlight as a child when she starred in ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ in 1982.

And Drew has now insisted she won’t hold back on telling her two daughters about her previous experiences, because she thinks it’s important to show her children how much she has "grown".

She explained: "I will never lie to my daughters, and I think it will give me ammunition to say, 'This is why I am this way’. I have come full circle to say being classy, treating people with kindness, trying to embrace who we really are and grow every single day, those are the life lessons I've really come to value ...

"My 20-year-old self, I'm like, 'I totally embrace you,' and my 46-year-old self is who I want to be right now. I don't have one regret. I've just loved every minute that led me to this point."