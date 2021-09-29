Lucky Blue Smith's wife is pregnant with the couple's second child.

The 21-year-old star and fellow model Nara Pellman - who tied the knot last February - have announced they are set to welcome a little baby brother or sister for their daughter Rumble, 11 months.

Alongside a snap of Lucky Blue cradling his spouse's bonny bump with a huge grin on his face, he captioned his Instagram post: “Boy or girl? Can’t wait to meet you, S."

Nara also posted a picture of her other half kissing her belly and wrote on her page on the social media app: “we love you, S. (sic)."

Lucky Blue also has a four-year-old daughter called Gravity Blue Smith with singer Stormi Henley.

Meanwhile, the runway star previously revealed he had received backlash for not posting more pictures of his eldest child on his social media accounts.

He said: "I don't post my daughter on Instagram. I want to let her have a childhood, before putting her into the public eye. She's barely learning to talk right now. She's just two and a half...

"I used to post her but then one day I decided it didn't make sense anymore, I wanted that to be her decision. I've definitely seen backlash on that...

"[People on Instagram have] said: 'You're not there for your daughter; you're not with your daughter ever'.

"I have 50/50 custody; they will say that when she's literally sitting right on my lap. There are certain subjects that won't affect me, but we're all human. Certain ones hurt."