Netflix has bought 'Oxenfree' developer Night School Studio.

The streaming platform has acquired its first gaming company, and it's a studio which has built a reputation for engaging and well written narrative adventures since launching in 2014, including the likes of 'Afterparty' and 'Next Stop Nowhere'.

In a blog post, Night School co-founder Sean Krankel said: "Night School wants to stretch our narrative and design aspirations across distinctive, original games with heart.

"Netflix gives film, TV, and now game makers an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver excellent entertainment to millions of people.

"Our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix’s track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing. It felt like both teams came to this conclusion instinctively."

Krankel described the move as a "surreal honour", and confirmed Night School will still get to "keep doing what we do" with the benefit of working with an entertainment juggernaut.

He continued: "The Netflix team has shown the utmost care for protecting our studio culture and creative vision. We’ll keep making 'Oxenfree II'. We’ll keep cooking up new game worlds."

Meanwhile, Netflix added: "We’ll continue working with developers around the world and hiring the best talent in the industry to deliver a great collection of exclusive games designed for every kind of gamer and any level of play."