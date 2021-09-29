Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have developed a "tag team" system to balance their personal lives and their careers.

The 38-year-old actress - who has Wyatt, six, and Dimitri, five, with the Hollywood star - has revealed how the loved-up couple have managed to balance their lives since becoming parents.

Asked how they deal with the challenge, Mila replied: "We tag team!

"We never work at the same time. And we only shoot on location during summer breaks, and the rest of the time we shoot at home."

Mila and Ashton, 43, are currently involved with a number of charitable and philanthropic causes.

And although their kids are too young to really grasp what they're doing, they still try to set a good example for them to follow.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Mila explained: "I think that hopefully, [we] lead by example."

Meanwhile, Mila previously admitted she found it impossible to juggle her career with motherhood at one point in time.

The actress explained that the time and effort it takes to shoot a movie can simply be overwhelming.

She said: "When you do a film, you work, on average, 15- to 17-hour days. That's my baby's entire day that I'm missing, from before wake-up to after bedtime."

Mila has also come to realise that mistakes are inevitable for all mothers.

However, the 'Friends with Benefits' actress - who has been married to Ashton since 2015 - still feels guilty whenever she overreacts to a situation.

She added: "I'll walk away, and I'll come back, and I'll sit her down and I'm like, 'I'm really sorry. Mommy overreacted. Do you forgive me?' And she's like, 'Yeah, I forgive you.'

"Whether she understands what just happened or not, I want her to know that I'm as flawed as she is."