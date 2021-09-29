'Does Rachel from Friends not like me?': Hasan Minhaj on his 'intense' scene with Jennifer Aniston

Hasan Minhaj questioned if Jennifer Aniston liked him while filming their first major scene on 'The Morning Show'.

The 36-year-old actor plays the role of Eric Nomani, Bradley Jackson's (Reese Witherspoon) new co-host on the titular breakfast news programme, and admitted the scenes were so "intense" between himself and Jennifer's character, Alex Levy, that he couldn't gauge if she disliked him as a person or not.

However, as soon as they finished shooting the scene, he realised the 52-year-old star is just a "really good actor".

He recalled: “It was the second day I was on set, and I had to do this really intense scene where Eric and Alex Levy go head-to-head and Alex does not like Eric and it was really, really intense.

“While we were filming the scene, she’s such a good actress, there was part of me that was like, ‘Does Rachel from 'Friends' not like me?’”

Hasan added to E! News: “And then as soon as they hit cut she was like, ‘Honey, you were great. You did awesome.'

“And I was like, ‘Oh, thank god. But we’re good right?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, we’re fine.’”

Jennifer previously admitted she loved showing her "rage" on the Apple TV+ show.

The 'Just Go With It' actress, who also executive produces the series alongside Reese - shared: "My character has a lot of rage. I have meltdowns, which were really fun to do because as a rule I just don't do that in my personal life."

Similarly, Jennifer enjoyed the challenge of executive producing 'The Morning Show'.

The Hollywood star said: "We were very hands-on. It was very different to the last time I was on television. This was like a film schedule. It was such hard work, but so much fun."

