The Wendy Williams Show will return next week, despite the host's health issues.

It has been confirmed on Twitter that Season 13 of the talk show will debut on Monday, October 4, and producers have promised that the show will bring the fun.

She says in the trailer: "It's Wendy. We're back in full effect. All new hot topics. I just have one question. How you doing?"

Wendy recently tested positive with a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19 and she had to isolate, pushing the start of the show back from September 20 to October 4.

A statement from a representative of the show read: "While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

"To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA COVID protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on Monday, October 4th."

Wendy previously had to cancel a number of public appearances amid "ongoing health issues".

A post on Wendy’s Instagram account read: "Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations. She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere."

Although her health issues were not specified, Wendy previously took a break from her daytime talk show in Spring last year after her battle with Graves’ disease left her too "fatigued" to film.

Her team said in a statement at the time: "Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment. We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow."

The star was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2018, and previously thanked her viewers for alerting her to Graves' disease, which led to her being put on a three week break to focus on both the disease and her hyperthyroidism.